New Year Brings Multiple Carjackings

By Janet Burns

jburns@antonnews.com

Nassau County police are looking for information on persons involved in the theft of high-end vehicles during multiple recent incidents.

In a span of less than a month, three cars were stolen in broad daylight from Nassau gas stations, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

On Jan. 8, a 43-year-old man was refueling his car at a gas station on Franklin Avenue in Westbury when a man excited an adjacent Audi and climbed into the driver seat of the victim’s 2022 Mercedes SUV. The thief drove off with the gas nozzle still inserted, ripping the line out from the pump.

A week earlier, a 60-year-old woman was standing outside at a gas station

on West Jericho Turnpike in Mineola when a suspect entered her Range

Rover and drove off. As he did so, he tossed her small dog out the window,

but its collar and leash got caught and the dog was dragged for some distance. The dog is reportedly recovering from its injuries. The Range Rover was later found abandoned in East Orange, New Jersey.

In mid-December, a woman was briefly dragged herself when a suspect entered her Land Rover at a 76 gas station on Glen Cove Road in Glen Head and drove off. The victim was not seriously hurt, and the Land Rover was found nearby with minor damage, according to ABC7.