New Teachers Welcomed To Roslyn Schools

Roslyn Schools Superintendent Allison Brown and Assistant Superintendents Michael Goldspiel and Karina Baez flank the new staff recently welcomed to the district.

In advance of the new school year, Roslyn School District  hosted a four-day New Teacher Institute at Roslyn High School to welcome 19 newly appointed employees, including 15 teachers, 2 social workers, 1 nurse, and 1 guidance counselor to the district.

Following a warm welcome from Superintendent Allison Brown, and a round of introductions to school administrators, the newest members of the Roslyn family jumped into training sessions that included safety and security measures, classroom preparation, IT instruction, and meetings with building principals.

