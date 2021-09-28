New Teachers Welcomed To Roslyn Schools

Roslyn News Staff
In advance of the new school year, Roslyn School District hosted a four-day New Teacher Institute at Roslyn High School to welcome 19 newly appointed employees, including 15 teachers, two social workers, one nurse and one guidance counselor to the district.

Following a warm welcome from Superintendent Allison Brown, and a round of introductions to school administrators, the newest members of the Roslyn family jumped into training sessions that included safety and security measures, classroom preparation, IT instruction and meetings with building principals.

—Submitted by Roslyn School District

