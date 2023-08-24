New Social Studies Chair

The Roslyn School District has appointed Kristy Faulkner as the new social studies chairperson for secondary education. She will step into the role vacated by retiring chairman Paul Rosenboom. Faulkner’s role will be to provide leadership and educational support to the dedicated team of social studies teachers at Roslyn Middle School and Roslyn High School.

Faulkner began her teaching career at Half Hollow Hills School District and was most recently a secondary social studies teacher at the Bellmore-Merrick School District. In addition to her strong background in curriculum and instruction, she has co-authored three separate curriculum writing projects, created multiple social studies district finals, and presented at the LICSS professional development conference. In 2020, she was honored with the PTA Founders’ Day Award. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Joseph’s College, a Masters of Arts from SUNY Stony Brook, and a Post Master’s Certificate from St. Joseph’s College.

“The Roslyn Board of Education and I were extremely pleased to find a candidate who fully understands and appreciates the challenges of creating a robust and rigorous curriculum,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “She is ready and excited to support our remarkable faculty and motivated students. We can’t wait for her to bring her expertise and fresh ideas into our schools this fall.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District