New Equipment For Albertson Fire Company

Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello recently paid a visit to the Albertson Fire Company to get a first-hand look at new equipment that was purchased through a grant from the Community Revitalization Program, a project administered by the Legislature. The $49,000 award was used to purchase new pagers and upgrade air-pak units.

Shown with Presiding Officer Nicolello from left: Albertson Fire Company trustees William Clark, Jr. and Donald McMahon, Jr. and 2nd Assistant Chief Donald McMahon III who display one of the air-pak units. (Contributed photo)

“I am proud to support our volunteer fire fighters who perform a vital service and continually put their lives on the line whenever needed,” Nicolello said. “This equipment will further assist them in performing their duties to protect the Albertson community.”
—Submitted by the office of Richard Nicollelo

