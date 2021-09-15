New Administrative Team At Harbor Hill Elementary School

The Roslyn School District is pleased to announce two administrative appointments at Harbor Hill Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year.

Michelle Hazen, who had been the assistant principal, now leads the school as principal. A veteran educator with 25 years of experience at the district, Hazen is well known to the school community. Prior to her appointment to Harbor Hill, she was a first grade teacher and assistant principal at Heights.

Hazen earned her Master of Elementary Education and Master of Special Education from Adelphi University, her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin and holds an Advanced Certificate in Educational Leadership from LIU Post. She was instrumental in the planning and implementation of last year’s reopening plan, designed and launched a school-wide STEAM program and created a school-wide kindness initiative. In 2001, she was awarded the PTA Jenkins award for exceptional teaching.

Justin Gabrus will fill Hazen’s previous role at Harbor Hill. Formerly an assistant principal in the Merrick School District, Gabrus was a reading specialist in the Malverne School District, and a third grade teacher at the Freeport School District.

Gabrus earned his Bachelor of Arts in Childhood Education from SUNY Old Westbury, and his Master of Science at Touro College. He also holds several certifications, including, School Building Leadership, Childhood Education and Literacy.

“The Roslyn Board of Education unanimously agreed that Ms. Hazen and Mr. Gabrus were by far the best candidates for these positions and I look forward to seeing them strengthen and build meaningful relationships with the students and families of Harbor Hill,” Superintendent Allison Brown said. “I’m very excited to see what innovations and ideas they bring to the district in the years to come.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District