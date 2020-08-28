NCPD Arrests Made For Buglary In Albertson

The Third Squad reports the Arrest of three individuals for Burglary that occurred on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 8:04 a.m. in Albertson.

According to detectives, an unknown person entered the garage of a residence on Oak Ridge Lane and took a 2020 Volkswagen without the owner’s permission. After an investigation, the vehicle was located at 101 Taylor Avenue in Westbury. Upon police arrival, three males were seen entering the vehicle. Two subjects, Jamil Davistaylor, 18, of 67 Elm Ave., Hempstead, and Shawn Harvey, 21, of 100 Terrace Ave., Hempstead, were apprehended without incident. The third subject, Curtis Williams, 23, of 28 Independence Ave., Freeport, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended after a brief pursuit.

Curtis Williams is charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Assault 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree and Grand Larceny 3rd degree.

Jamil Davistaylor is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree.

Shawn Harvey is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree and Burglary 2nd degree.

All three defendants will be arraigned on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Mineola.