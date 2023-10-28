Nassau County Legislature Honors Top Cops

Cops honored for arresting suspect in DWI crash that killed two teens

At a Nassau County Legislature meeting, the Nassau County Legislature honored Criminal Intelligence Team Police Officers Kevin Conley and Kyle Fagan as “Top Cops”for the month of September, for apprehending the suspect in a horrific wrong-way DWI crash in Jericho that killed two 14-year-old boys who were returning from a tennis match.

According to the investigation and indictment, on May 3, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Amandeep Singh was allegedly driving a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed. The defendant then allegedly crashed his vehicle into an oncoming Alfa Romeo that contained four teenage passengers. Due to the force of the impact, 14-year-olds Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, who were seated in the right side of the Alfa Romeo, were killed instantly.

Singh allegedly fled the crash scene and was apprehended nearby by members of the Nassau County Police Department. The defendant was allegedly hiding near a dumpster in the parking lot of a shopping center in close proximity to the collision.

The two other teenage occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

The deceased teenagers attended Roslyn Middle School in Roslyn.

The defendant was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department at the scene.

“This is without a doubt the most horrific, heart-wrenching incidents that I’ve ever seen or heard about,” said Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker. “I thank these officers and all of the NCPD officers from the bottom of my heart for their bravery, their training and for never letting horrific circumstances deter them from the job they have to do. Keeping the families and communities affected by this horrific accident in my thoughts and prayers.”

—With information provided by the Office of Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker and the Office of the Nassau County District Attorney