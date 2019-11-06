Nassau County Election Results

The general election took place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A total of 255,287 ballots were cast in 1,205 precincts. Below are results for Nassau County, which will be updated as necessary when new information becomes available.
Justice of the Supreme Court (6)
Christopher G. Quinn. . . . . . . 228,678
David P. Sullivan. . . . . . . . 228,580
Angela G. lannacci . . . . . . . 228,235
Stephen J . Lynch. . . . . . . . 227,864
David J. Gugerty . . . . . . . . 225,769
Thomas Rademaker . . . . . . . . 223,864
District Attorney
Madeline Singas . . . . . . . . 148,943
Francis X. McQuade . . . . . . . 99,255
County Court Judge
Meryl J. Berkowitz . . . . . . . 237,392
District Court Judge 2nd District (2)
Joy M. Watson . . . . . . . . . 143,573
Gary M. Carlton . . . . . . . . 142,944
District Court Judge 3rd District (3)
Karen L. Moroney . . . . . . . . 30,737
Erica L. Prager . . . . . . . . 30,714
David Goodsell. . . . . . . . . 30,521
District Court Judge 4th District
Rhonda Erin Fischer . . . . . . . 60,207
Mayor City of Glen Cove
Timothy J. Tenke . . . . . . . . 3,401
Reggie Spinello . . . . . . . . 2,749
Council Member City of Glen Cove (6)
Marsha F. Silverman . . . . . . . 3,127
Danielle Fugazy Scagliola . . . . . 3,118
Rocco A. Totino . . . . . . . . 3,036
Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews . . . . . 2,885
John L. Perrone . . . . . . . . 2,755
Eve Lupenko Ferrante . . . . . . . 2,747
Supervisor Town of Hempstead
Donald X. Clavin, Jr. . . . . . . 74,076
Laura A. Gillen . . . . . . . . 72,711
Diane Madden . . . . . . . . . 1,270
Council Member 2nd District Town of Hempstead
Thomas E. Muscarella. . . . . . . 13,474
Thomas J. Tweedy . . . . . . . . 10,836
Council Member 3rd District Town of Hempstead
Bruce A. Blakeman . . . . . . . . 13,384
Shari James-Pierre . . . . . . . 10,111
Council Member 5th District Town of Hempstead
Christopher J. Carini . . . . . . 15,107
Lora J. Webster . . . . . . . . 13,634
Town Clerk Town of Hempstead
Kate Murray. . . . . . . . . . 74,302
Sylvia A. Cabana . . . . . . . . 71,541
Receiver of Taxes Town of Hempstead
Jeanine C. Driscoll . . . . . . . 76,812
Chandra M. Ortiz . . . . . . . . 68,454
Council Member City of Long Beach (3)
Karen McInnis . . . . . . . . . 3,419
Elizabeth Treston . . . . . . . . 3,179
Michael A. Delury . . . . . . . . 2,918
Supervisor Town of North Hempstead
Judi R. Bosworth . . . . . . . . 22,188
David P. Redmond . . . . . . . . 10,890
Councilperson 2nd District Town of North Hempstead
Peter J. Zuckerman . . . . . . . 3,425
Ragini Srivastava. . . . . . . . 2,075
Cassandra J. Lems. . . . . . . . 62
Councilperson 4th District Town of North Hempstead
Veronica Lurvey . . . . . . . . 2,861
David Yaudoon Chiang . . . . . . . 1,643
Councilperson 6th District Town of North Hempstead
Mariann Dalimonte. . . . . . . . 4,625
Dina M. De Giorgio. . . . . . . . 3,171
Gary L. Donoyan . . . . . . . . 51
Receiver of Taxes Town of North Hempstead
Charles E. Berman. . . . . . . . 21,251
Ron Rochester . . . . . . . . . 11,535
Supervisor Town of Oyster Bay
Joseph S. Saladino . . . . . . . 33,871
James Altadonna, Jr.. . . . . . . 23,922
Councilmember Town of Oyster Bay (3)
Steven L. Labriola . . . . . . . 32,751
Vicki A. Walsh. . . . . . . . . 31,881
Laura L. Maier. . . . . . . . . 31,696
Town Clerk Town of Oyster Bay
Richard L. LaMarca . . . . . . . 32,363
Rachel Klein . . . . . . . . . 24,741
Receiver of Taxes Town of Oyster Bay
Jeffrey P. Pravato . . . . . . . 33,105
George H. Hignell. . . . . . . . 23,870
County Legislator 1st District
Kevan M. Abrahams. . . . . . . . 8,130
Cherice P. Vanderhall . . . . . . 1,375
County Legislator 2nd District
Siela A. Bynoe . . . . . . . . . 6,088
Gerilyn S. Wright. . . . . . . . 873
County Legislator 3rd District
Carrie Solages. . . . . . . . . 7,926
Nathan Wein. . . . . . . . . . 2,826
County Legislator 4th District
Denise A. Ford. . . . . . . . . 8,894
Jeffrey P. Saxom . . . . . . . . 4,532
County Legislator 5th District
Debra S. Mule . . . . . . . . . 8,082
Daniel A. Salamone . . . . . . . 4,191
County Legislator 6th District
C. William Gaylor . . . . . . . . 8,231
Laura J. Burns. . . . . . . . . 6,923
County Legislator 7th District
Howard J. Kopel . . . . . . . . 8,941
Debra Siegel . . . . . . . . . 6,109
County Legislator 8th District
Vincent T. Muscarella . . . . . . 9,538
Barbara J. Hafner . . . . . . . . 4,753
County Legislator 9th District
Richard J. Nicolello. . . . . . . 6,860
Mal S. Nathan . . . . . . . . . 4,270
County Legislator 10th District
Ellen W. Birnbaum . . . . . . . . 6,142
Helene Sherman . . . . . . . . . 2,839
County Legislator 11th District
Delia M. DeRiggi Whitton . . . . . 10,447
James M. Greenberg . . . . . . . 3,971
Blay Tarnoff . . . . . . . . . 134
County Legislator 12th District
James D. Kennedy . . . . . . . . 11,228
Michael S. Pesce . . . . . . . . 4,845
County Legislator 13th District
Thomas McKevitt . . . . . . . . 9,939
Jennifer S. Rosenkranz. . . . . . 6,179
Jake Gutowitz . . . . . . . . . 176
County Legislator 14th District
Laura M. Schaefer . . . . . . . . 8,522
Michael J. Maloney . . . . . . . 4,654
County Legislator 15th District
John Ferretti . . . . . . . . . 9,397
Frances A. Avnet . . . . . . . . 4,213
Jonathan Gunther . . . . . . . . 138
County Legislator 16th District
Arnold W. Drucker. . . . . . . . 7,911
Jennifer L. Garber . . . . . . . 4,829
County Legislator 17th District
Rose Marie Walker. . . . . . . . 9,056
Allen F. Foley. . . . . . . . . 4,264
County Legislator 18th District
Joshua Alexander Lafazan . . . . . 8,670
Timothy Jenks . . . . . . . . . 4,065
County Legislator 19th District
Steven D. Rhoads . . . . . . . . 10,622
Jill L. Levine. . . . . . . . . 7,412
For full results, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/571/Election-Results.