Nassau County Election Results

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
114

 

The general election took place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A total of 255,287 ballots were cast in 1,205 precincts. Below are results for Nassau County, which will be updated as necessary when new information becomes available.

Justice of the Supreme Court (6)

Christopher G. Quinn. . . . . . . 228,678
David P. Sullivan. . . . . . . . 228,580
Angela G. lannacci . . . . . . . 228,235
Stephen J . Lynch. . . . . . . . 227,864
David J. Gugerty . . . . . . . . 225,769
Thomas Rademaker . . . . . . . . 223,864

District Attorney

Madeline Singas . . . . . . . . 148,943
Francis X. McQuade . . . . . . . 99,255

County Court Judge

Meryl J. Berkowitz . . . . . . . 237,392

District Court Judge 2nd District (2)

Joy M. Watson . . . . . . . . . 143,573
Gary M. Carlton . . . . . . . . 142,944

District Court Judge 3rd District (3)

Karen L. Moroney . . . . . . . . 30,737
Erica L. Prager . . . . . . . . 30,714
David Goodsell. . . . . . . . . 30,521

District Court Judge 4th District

Rhonda Erin Fischer . . . . . . . 60,207

Mayor City of Glen Cove

Timothy J. Tenke . . . . . . . . 3,401
Reggie Spinello . . . . . . . . 2,749

Council Member City of Glen Cove (6)

Marsha F. Silverman . . . . . . . 3,127
Danielle Fugazy Scagliola . . . . . 3,118
Rocco A. Totino . . . . . . . . 3,036
Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews . . . . . 2,885
John L. Perrone . . . . . . . . 2,755
Eve Lupenko Ferrante . . . . . . . 2,747

Supervisor Town of Hempstead

Donald X. Clavin, Jr. . . . . . . 74,076
Laura A. Gillen . . . . . . . . 72,711
Diane Madden . . . . . . . . . 1,270

Council Member 2nd District Town of Hempstead

Thomas E. Muscarella. . . . . . . 13,474
Thomas J. Tweedy . . . . . . . . 10,836

Council Member 3rd District Town of Hempstead

Bruce A. Blakeman . . . . . . . . 13,384
Shari James-Pierre . . . . . . . 10,111

Council Member 5th District Town of Hempstead

Christopher J. Carini . . . . . . 15,107
Lora J. Webster . . . . . . . . 13,634

Town Clerk Town of Hempstead

Kate Murray. . . . . . . . . . 74,302
Sylvia A. Cabana . . . . . . . . 71,541

Receiver of Taxes Town of Hempstead

Jeanine C. Driscoll . . . . . . . 76,812
Chandra M. Ortiz . . . . . . . . 68,454

Council Member City of Long Beach (3)

Karen McInnis . . . . . . . . . 3,419
Elizabeth Treston . . . . . . . . 3,179
Michael A. Delury . . . . . . . . 2,918

Supervisor Town of North Hempstead

Judi R. Bosworth . . . . . . . . 22,188
David P. Redmond . . . . . . . . 10,890

Councilperson 2nd District Town of North Hempstead

Peter J. Zuckerman . . . . . . . 3,425
Ragini Srivastava. . . . . . . . 2,075
Cassandra J. Lems. . . . . . . . 62

Councilperson 4th District Town of North Hempstead

Veronica Lurvey . . . . . . . . 2,861
David Yaudoon Chiang . . . . . . . 1,643

Councilperson 6th District Town of North Hempstead

Mariann Dalimonte. . . . . . . . 4,625
Dina M. De Giorgio. . . . . . . . 3,171
Gary L. Donoyan . . . . . . . . 51

Receiver of Taxes Town of North Hempstead

Charles E. Berman. . . . . . . . 21,251
Ron Rochester . . . . . . . . . 11,535

Supervisor Town of Oyster Bay

Joseph S. Saladino . . . . . . . 33,871
James Altadonna, Jr.. . . . . . . 23,922

Councilmember Town of Oyster Bay (3)

Steven L. Labriola . . . . . . . 32,751
Vicki A. Walsh. . . . . . . . . 31,881
Laura L. Maier. . . . . . . . . 31,696

Town Clerk Town of Oyster Bay

Richard L. LaMarca . . . . . . . 32,363
Rachel Klein . . . . . . . . . 24,741

Receiver of Taxes Town of Oyster Bay

Jeffrey P. Pravato . . . . . . . 33,105
George H. Hignell. . . . . . . . 23,870

County Legislator 1st District

Kevan M. Abrahams. . . . . . . . 8,130
Cherice P. Vanderhall . . . . . . 1,375

County Legislator 2nd District

Siela A. Bynoe . . . . . . . . . 6,088
Gerilyn S. Wright. . . . . . . . 873

County Legislator 3rd District

Carrie Solages. . . . . . . . . 7,926
Nathan Wein. . . . . . . . . . 2,826

County Legislator 4th District

Denise A. Ford. . . . . . . . . 8,894
Jeffrey P. Saxom . . . . . . . . 4,532

County Legislator 5th District

Debra S. Mule . . . . . . . . . 8,082
Daniel A. Salamone . . . . . . . 4,191

County Legislator 6th District

C. William Gaylor . . . . . . . . 8,231
Laura J. Burns. . . . . . . . . 6,923

County Legislator 7th District

Howard J. Kopel . . . . . . . . 8,941
Debra Siegel . . . . . . . . . 6,109

County Legislator 8th District

Vincent T. Muscarella . . . . . . 9,538
Barbara J. Hafner . . . . . . . . 4,753

County Legislator 9th District

Richard J. Nicolello. . . . . . . 6,860
Mal S. Nathan . . . . . . . . . 4,270

County Legislator 10th District

Ellen W. Birnbaum . . . . . . . . 6,142
Helene Sherman . . . . . . . . . 2,839

County Legislator 11th District

Delia M. DeRiggi Whitton . . . . . 10,447
James M. Greenberg . . . . . . . 3,971
Blay Tarnoff . . . . . . . . . 134

County Legislator 12th District

James D. Kennedy . . . . . . . . 11,228
Michael S. Pesce . . . . . . . . 4,845

County Legislator 13th District

Thomas McKevitt . . . . . . . . 9,939
Jennifer S. Rosenkranz. . . . . . 6,179
Jake Gutowitz . . . . . . . . . 176

County Legislator 14th District

Laura M. Schaefer . . . . . . . . 8,522
Michael J. Maloney . . . . . . . 4,654

County Legislator 15th District

John Ferretti . . . . . . . . . 9,397
Frances A. Avnet . . . . . . . . 4,213
Jonathan Gunther . . . . . . . . 138

County Legislator 16th District

Arnold W. Drucker. . . . . . . . 7,911
Jennifer L. Garber . . . . . . . 4,829

County Legislator 17th District

Rose Marie Walker. . . . . . . . 9,056
Allen F. Foley. . . . . . . . . 4,264

County Legislator 18th District

Joshua Alexander Lafazan . . . . . 8,670
Timothy Jenks . . . . . . . . . 4,065

County Legislator 19th District

Steven D. Rhoads . . . . . . . . 10,622
Jill L. Levine. . . . . . . . . 7,412

For full results, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/571/Election-Results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply