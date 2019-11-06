Nassau County Election Results

Meet the Editor

Mike Adams is the editor for The Roslyn News and Great Neck Record. He grew up in Kings Park out in Suffolk County, graduating from the town’s high school before a college path that wound through NYU, Suffolk County Community College and finally Stony Brook University. He previously served as a reporter for The Smithtown News and The Northport Observer, and as an editor for The Statesman.

When he’s not working, Mike enjoys reading, fishing and hanging out with his pet rabbit, Phillip 🐰, who he loves more than life itself. Apart from that, he occasionally interacts with other human beings, but is never particularly thrilled about it.