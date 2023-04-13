Musical Comedy Lights Up The Herricks Stage

Herricks High School presented “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical comedy, on March 24, 25 and 26 in the school’s newly renovated auditorium. Set during a spelling bee in a fictional Putnam County, the show features six quirky adolescents competing for spelling glory as they grapple with growing up.

Among the lovable and relatable characters in the ensemble cast is Logainne Schwarzangrubeniere, played by Herricks senior Sonya LiCalzi. “Our tightly-knit cast brought so many different kinds of people together,” said LiCalzi. “That mirrored the experience of the characters as they grew closer during the events of the show.” As the contestants compete throughout the show, each character shares their story and the challenges they face in spelling and in life. The show also included student designers for lighting and costume, as well as an all-student backstage crew. Even Herricks teachers got in on the performance, competing as “guest spellers” from the audience.

“Beyond their hard-work and talent, the actors formed a community of support with one another,” said Director Rob Gioia. “The bonds between them were clearly apparent to our audience and strengthened the performance.” The production team also included Musical Director Scott Stickley, Vocal Director Louise O’Hanlon, Choreographer Brooke DiSpirito, Costume Designer Laura Latham and Producer Anissa Arnold.

On March 23, Herricks Board of Education, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Sinanis, district administrators, retired Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fino Celano, and cast members of the spring musical “The Putman County 25th Annual Spelling Bee” officially unveiled the newly renovated auditorium at Herricks High School.

Enhancements and upgrades in the school’s auditorium included installing new seating, expanding the stage, putting down new flooring, painting the ceiling, installing display case shelving, incorporating custom light fixtures, and upgrading the stagecraft room.

The completion of the project coincided just in time for the opening of the school’s annual theater production. The district continues to take great pride in providing students with the means to reach their fullest potential.

More media and information on theater at Herricks can be found at instagram.com/stac_herricks.

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools