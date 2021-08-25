Museum To Hold Star-Studded Benefit Art Auction

More than 100 important works of art will be on the auction block Sept. 1-17 including a rare Salvador Dali portfolio as well as pieces by Sam Francis, Hunt Slonem, Takashi Murakami, Christo, Roy Lichtenstein, Larry Rivers, Yoshitomo Nara, Doug Argue, Ben Schonzeit, Barbara Ernst Prey, Susan Cushing, Helen Frankenthaler and many others. The art, which goes on view online Sept. 1 and can be viewed live starting Sept. 7 at the Museum’s Manes Center, is drawn from the Museum’s own collection as well as donations from some of the internationally renowned contemporary artists who have shown at the Museum during its 30-year history. Buyers can register online beginning Sept. 1 at ncma.betterworld.org/auctions/nassau-county-museum-art-benefit.

The bidding will close at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Two factors make this a special event. It will directly benefit the ambitious plans of the Museum to continue mounting major shows on the level of the current blockbuster, Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop. The other attraction is authenticity. Collectors at all levels, including newcomers to the art market, will benefit from the assurance that the works they are acquiring have the most secure provenance possible. The art market today is red hot, but many fakes and scams abound especially online. By offering works from its own distinguished collection, as well as those donated fresh from the studios of important artists (many of whom are local), the Museum removes many of the risks of buying art. With prices for fine art rising so fast, great values on art works with impeccable provenance are almost impossible to find.

The Museum is taking advantage of the upsurge in the market as well as new rules governing the deaccessioning of works of art from the permanent collection which were instituted during the pandemic in order to help cover losses, such as customary revenues from events such as galas. While the property remained open for the public seeking outdoor recreation and refreshment, and the Museum reopened in July, it has been difficult to raise funds from donations in the usual way. With the generous support of many local artists, whose contributions to the auction are 100 percent intended to benefit the Museum, the sale will be the Museum’s major fundraising event of the year.

Bidding opens September 1. Viewing of the works at the Manes Center of the Museum begins Tuesday, Sept. 7 and continues daily from 1 to 4 p.m. (or private viewing by appointment). Museum experts will be on hand to discuss the works and offer tips to collectors on how to bid in an auction.

Artists: Irving Amen, Miya Ando, Doug Argue, Seong Auh, Shain Bard, Robert Beauchamp, Barbara Bilotta, Ethel H. Blum, Joan Branca, André Auguste Charigny, Jules Chéret, Marvin Cherney, Nicolai Cikovsky, Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Peter Clive, Charles Clough, Endi Collado, Joe Constantino, Raul Conti, Corning Museum of Glass, Susan Cushing, Salvador Dali, Anahi DeCanio, Adolf Dehn, Sir Jacob Epstein, Alex Ferrone, Meryl Feuer, Joe Fig, Tully Filmus, P. Fogg, Sam Francis, Helen Frankenthaler, Johnny Friedlaender, Ulrich Gambke, Paul Georges, Cody Giardina, Angel Grandaty, Emilio Grau Sala, Emilio Greco, Erica Groshen, Jessica Tan Gudnason, Lena Gurr, Glen Hansen, Richard Heinrich, Joseph Hirsch, Barbara Hyman, Jean Jansem, Cao Jun, Jeff Koons, Benjamin Kopman, Rachelle Krieger, Geoffrey Kuzara, Samuel David Lev-Landau, Jean Liberte, Roy Lichtenstein, Marc Maet, Christine Matthai, Lynn McCarty, Allan McCollum, Riko Emerich Mikeska, Puneeta Mittal, Robert Morris, Takashi Murakami, Yoshitomo Nara, Frank Olt, David Peikon, Phetus – Victor Niosi, Barbara Ernst Prey, George Thompson Pritchard, Donald Roy Purdy, Larry Rivers, Julie Robinson, Emanuel Glicen Romano, Salvatore Romano, Jay Rosenblum, Cornelis Ruhtenberg, Jim Sabiston, Ben Schonzeit, Richard Serra, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Hunt Slonem, Moses Soyer, Raphael Soyer, Maurice Sterne, Carol Summers, Anthony (Tony) Turano, Marilyn Turtz, Georges Vasseur, Susan Vecsey, Abby Youngs Weir, Michael Wright, Andrew Wyeth and Valerie Zeman.

To enjoy a full catalog of the works available including information on the artists, and to learn more about how to get into the art market with full confidence, visit nassaumuseum.org.

—Submitted by the Nassau Museum of Art