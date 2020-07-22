Hempstead Resident Found Murdered In Roslyn

On Saturday July 11, Nassau County Police detectives responded to a call regarding a man who was found laying on the ground in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive in Roslyn.

Police later identified the victim on Tuesday, July 14 as Jarol Hernandez, 17 of Hempstead. According to the police report, Hernandez had suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

Charles Riley, director of the Nassau Museum stated that the investigation into the murder of Hernandez hasn’t had any affect on the Museum hours or its operation.

“Because the incident occurred outside our property on Northern Boulevard, the Museum has been open for regular business hours each day and our visitors have enjoyed the new show without being affected by it,” Riley said in an email statement. “Our hope is that the able and professional Nassau Police Department will soon bring the assailant to justice so that our neighbors, many of whom enjoy the sculpture park and grounds, can breathe easier.”

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing. At the time of publication, no arrests had been made. Anton Media Group reached out to the Nassau County Police Department regarding the investigation, but they did not reply to requests for comment by press time. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the homicide contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.