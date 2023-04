A showcase of diversity and talent was on display at East Hills Elementary School during their Multicultural Show on Friday, March 10. Students put on two performances for their fellow students, which included a fashion show, storytelling, dancing, and a drum performance. The day prior, students participated in a Multicultural Fair where they had an opportunity to learn about the countries of Argentina, England, and India. Pictured here are the performers with Superintendent Allison Brown.



(Photos courtesy the Roslyn School District)