East Hills Elementary School and Harbor Hill Elementary School hosted their fifth grade moving up ceremonies on Wednesday, June 21. Both ceremonies, packed with parents and family members, were held in the Roslyn High School auditorium.

With beaming smiles, the fifth-graders entered the auditorium to Pomp and Circumstance. Roslyn Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy gave remarks at both ceremonies, which were attended by Superintendent Allison Brown and Assistant Superintendents Karina Baez and Michael Goldspiel. Roslyn Middle School Principal Craig Johanson was also on hand to congratulate the fifth graders and tell them how much he was looking forward to seeing them in the fall.

Principal Sherry Ma and Assistant Principal Jennifer Sheehan presided over the East Hills ceremony, which began at 9:30 a.m. Remarks were made by PFA Co-Presidents Shuli Lubin and Jen Steinberg. The students sang “Somewhere Only We Know,” and “The East Hills Song,” before being presented with their promotion certificates.

Principal Michelle Hazen and Assistant Principal Justin Gabrus presided over the Harbor Hill ceremony, which began at 11:30 a.m. Remarks by PFA Co-Presidents Amy Zuflacht and Bindya Melwani were followed by the presentation of promotion certificates and a student performance.

—Submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District