More Heat On George Santos

The recent meeting of the Albertson-Roslyn Heights Republican Club brought no relief to the plight of Rep. George Santos.

Former United States Congressman, John Le Boutillier, who represented the Sixth Congressional District in the early 1980s, spoke to the club about the present state of the Republican Party, with special emphasis regarding Santos. The Nassau County GOP has come out against Santos and LeBoutillier’s stance is no different. He explained what legal measures the House of Representatives could possibly take to expel Santos.

In attendance was the Supervisor of the Town of North Hempstead Jennifer DeSena, along with town of North Hempstead Councilman Dennis Walsh who also spoke.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of every month at the Williston American Legion, Post 144, 730 Willis Ave. in Williston Park.

LeBoutillier represented the North Shore from 1981 to 1983. He is the author of the 1978 best-selling book, Why Harvard Hates America. Other books include Vietnam Now: The Case for Normalization, a novel, Primary and with Edward Klein, The Obama Identity.

For years, he has offered political commentary on several media outlets, including WMCA and WABC radio, The Today Show, Nightline, Crossfire and Imus In The Morning. He has been a contributor to The New York Times, the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

—Information provided by Henry Golis