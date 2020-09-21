Mobile COVID-19 Antibody Testing in East Hills

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (Woodbury) is once again partnering with Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics to offer cardiovascular and COVID-19 antibody testing aboard their mobile testing facility. Cardiovascular screenings will also be offered in addition to COVID-19 testing.

The Tuesday, September 22 clinic at The Park at East Hills is the second COVID-19 antibody testing clinic that Legislator Lafazan has hosted in partnership with Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics and community stakeholders. On July 14, Legislator Lafazan and Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics hosted a pop-up clinic outside the James H. Vernon School in East Norwich, where 117 patients were tested for COVID-19 antibodies and cardiovascular ailments.

Pre-register at https://lafazan922.youcanbook.me. For additional information, contact Rebecca at Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at 516-329-4556 or info@cardiovasculartesting.com.

Pre-registration is required – walk-ups will be accepted only in the event of a cancellation. Physical distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines will be strictly observed. In addition, please bring insurance information for billing purposes. If you have insurance, there will be no additional out-of-pocket expense. You will not have a copay and you will not be required to meet a deductible. If you are uninsured, testing is available at no cost.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22, 2020; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Park at East Hills – 209 Harbor Hill Road, East Hills, N.Y. 11576

RSVP: Pre-register at https://lafazan922.youcanbook.me. For additional information, call Rebecca at Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at 516-329-4556 or email info@cardiovasculartesting.com.