Miracle Musicians To Perform At Sid Jacobson JCC

The Miracle Musicians, run by President and Founder Sammy Lichtenstein and Vice President, Matthew Fliegler, both Roslyn High School Sophomores, have brought the joy of live music to many, even during a pandemic. Sammy and his older brother Jack Lichtenstein, now a freshman at Binghamton University, founded the group six years ago when they put together a performance for young patients at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital.

Since that time, The Miracle Musicians have evolved to play live music at children’s hospitals, senior rehab facilities, retirement communities and the Sid Jacobson JCC’s Early Alzheimer’s program.

This year, COVID created a unique challenge to The Miracle Musicians, as a big part of the joy that they bring to people is specifically through live music. They realized that during the pandemic, there was more value than ever in sharing their music, so they found opportunities to do so safely. The Miracle Musicians reached out to Sunrise Day Camp for children with cancer and created a music video that could be used as part of the camp’s virtual programming. The group also partnered with the Sid Jacobson JCC’s Center for Community Engagement to play live music at the monthly “Curb Your Mitzvah” food collection events.

“We love having The Miracle Musicians at Curb Your Mitzvah. The band has made this community event so much more cheerful and festive as people drive through to donate food and supplies to stock the shelves of the JCC Community Needs Bank” Susan Berman, director of the Center for Community Engagement, said.

On April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., swing by Curb Your Mitzvah at the Sid Jacobson JCC to see Sammy on piano, Matthew playing trumpet, and their newest member, Roslyn High School Freshman Jared Stein, making his debut on the drums. If you’re lucky enough, you might even catch a glimpse of the youngest Lichtenstein (and future band leader), Daisy, a second grader at East Hills School, rocking out on the piano. Although current circumstances are challenging, the Miracle Musicians’ plan is “Don’t Stop the Music!”

—Submitted by The Miracle Musicians