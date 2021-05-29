Meet Roslyn’s New Director Of Guidance And Counseling

The Roslyn School District is proud to announce the selection of Tanya Baptiste for the position of Director of Guidance and Counseling. She was officially appointed at the Roslyn Board of Education meeting on May 6 and will assume her role on July 1.

Baptiste is a veteran school counselor, who, for the past two decades has served as a school counselor, Diversity Club Faculty Advisor, and co-chair of the Shared Decision-Making Committee at Roslyn High School. In addition to overseeing educational counseling and addressing the social-emotional needs of students, she shepherds the district’s College Readiness and Career Counseling Program. During her tenure, she has successfully guided students through the college process and has been a key advisor for post secondary opportunities. Among her many valuable assets are her strong relationships with nationwide colleges, which she will continue to foster for the benefit of all students.

Prior to joining the Roslyn School District, Baptiste was a grade advisor at the New York City Department of Education Community School District #23, and a school counselor and college advisor at Hempstead High School. She earned her Master of Science in Education and Guidance and Counseling at Brooklyn College School of Education and holds a certificate in Educational Leadership from The College of St. Rose in Albany. Her Bachelor of Arts in Human Communications was earned at Hunter College in New York City.

“The hiring process for such a critical position was a priority for the Board of Education and Central Administration,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “We conducted a very comprehensive screening process and were thrilled to conclude that the best candidate for this position was someone who we already had great confidence in. Not only does Ms. Baptiste have the skills and experience to lead our students forward in their educational goals, she also truly understands the dynamics and expectations of the Roslyn community.”

