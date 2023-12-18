May 3, 2023: Roslyn’s Saddest Day Ever

The year 2023 in the Roslyn area had its usual stories of uncontested elections, educational and athletic excellence from the Roslyn School District and first-rate events at the Bryant Library, the Nassau County Museum of Art, and the Village of East Hills.

There was only one story that mattered.

On May 3, the Roslyn community suffered what Mayor John Durkin called the “saddest day ever” in the village’s history.

That evening, two Roslyn athletes lost their lives following an auto accident that took place in Jericho.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14 and both students at the Roslyn Middle School, suffered the fatal injuries. Both were star tennis players, returning from watching a match in Syosset. Two additional males, ages 16 and 17, were also injured and taken to a local hospital and admitted for internal injuries but were soon listed in stable condition.

The suspect was also a Roslyn resident. Nassau County police charged him with driving while intoxicated.

He also tried running from the scene.

He didn’t get far.

The suspect, overall, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, and two counts of assault in the second degree. He was arraigned on Thursday, May 4 at the First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

Local officials were quick to send their condolences. “I think this is the saddest day we have ever had in Roslyn. Two exceptional young men are gone and we now mourn their loss,” said Roslyn Mayor John Durkin. “There is no need for me to go over details, I am sure we are all aware of the circumstances. The collective heart of Roslyn is broken. I know that we will keep Ethan, Drew and their families in our thoughts and prayers and as a community surround the Falkowitz and Hassenbein families with loving support. Let us just try to all stay a little bit closer and be mindful of each other, knowing we are all Roslyn family.” “Our community is devastated by the horrific loss of two aspiring teenage boys,” said Sandy K. Quentzel, mayor of Roslyn Harbor. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Hassenbein and Falkowitz families.” “The loss of any child is an unimaginable tragedy that Clare and I know only too well,” said Paul Leone Peters, mayor of Roslyn Estates. “When that loss is the consequence of such a heinous act, the pain is intolerable. No words can explain or comfort; no deeds can soothe; no prayers can bring them back. What we can do is never forget those two boys, no matter how many years pass, and no matter how normal that un-fillable hole in their parents’ lives becomes. We grieve with them and with the entire Roslyn community.” On Friday, May 5, the Roslyn School District issued a brief statement on the tragedy. “The tragic passing of two of our Roslyn Middle School students is a tremendous loss for their families, friends, and our school community. The district extends our deepest condolences and asks that everyone respect the families’ right to grieve privately during this very difficult time. District psychologists, guidance counselors, and social workers are available at each of our schools to provide any needed support for students, staff and families. We wish a speedy and complete recovery to our two Roslyn High School students in the hospital. Our hearts are broken.”

That wasn’t the entire story.

The accident was the saddest day ever.

But the reaction was Roslyn’s finest hour.

On Thursday, May 4, the community fought back.

Hundreds of local residents traveled to Hempstead to attend the arraignment of the defendant. The outpouring of support was courageous and poignant.

“We want them to know that we support what is happening and we really want this man to be put away,” Riley Danbusky told the media.

Brian Meyerson, trustee of the Village of East Hills, says many in the community had to attend the funeral over the weekend.

“It was the most horrific thing – this is a horrible experience that could have absolutely been avoided,” Meyerson added.

The Falkowitz family organized an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe to raise money for causes Ethan was passionate about. “Ethan was killed this week when a drunk driver struck the car he was in,” the GoFundMe stated. “Ethan’s entire family is so appreciative of the outpouring of love and support and know many of you have asked how you can help. Ethan cared so much about helping others, so to continue his legacy, we’re starting a GoFundMe to benefit all the causes Ethan cared so much about.” The Hassenbein family has also organized a GoFundMe to make a difference in the tennis community, something Drew was passionate about. According to the family, the Roslyn High School tennis team was just celebrating a huge victory where Drew won his match at first singles. “Our family is devastated by his loss and is so appreciative of the incredible outpouring of support and people’s desire to help,” the GoFundMe stated. “A 5013c is in the process of being set up, but we have created this page in the meantime to honor Drew’s passion for tennis and make a difference in the tennis community. Our goal is to expose underprivileged kids to tennis by providing lessons and scholarships to help the next USA Tennis champion reach their dream. Drew was a former #1 nationally-ranked boys player in the 12s, and with your help, Drew’s love of tennis will live on and help develop the next champion. Please help however you can.”

At a November hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty and according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, remains remanded. He faces a potential maximum of 32 years in prison.

In May, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced the initial charges.

“Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were bright and athletic 14-year-olds with their entire lives in front of them until this defendant, allegedly impaired by both alcohol and cocaine, crashed his speeding pickup truck into their car – while driving the wrong way – and killed these two young men instantly,” Donnelly said at the arraignment. “This catastrophic crash scene was one of the worst we’ve ever seen here on Long Island and the alleged reckless actions of this defendant have created a ripple effect throughout the Roslyn community. Our condolences are with Drew and Ethan’s countless family members, classmates, and friends, as we vigorously prosecute this case.”

From May 3 to today and into the future, the Roslyn community will remain united behind both the Hassenbein and Falkowitz families. They, too, will remain vigilant on the legal proceedings.

That is the story of 2023 — and the new year, also.

Meanwhile, this issue, my last as editor of The Roslyn News, is dedicated to these young men, their families, and friends.