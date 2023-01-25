Maxx Yung Named Regeneron Scholar

Roslyn High School senior Maxx Yung is one of 300 Scholar Honorees to be named in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 Competition—the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The competition provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges.

All 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar. On Jan. 24, 2023, 40 of the 300 were selected as finalists and they will be granted a trip to Washington, D.C., in March, where they will compete for a piece of $1.8 million in prize money.

Maxx spent the last three summers working on his research. His project, titled: μ-Opioids Endomorphin-1 and Endomorphin-2 Modulates Memory Processes in Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 Cell Models, found that endomorphins improve memory function through three distinct cellular pathways in Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 infected cells. His research also provided evidence that endomorphins might serve as a potential therapeutic treatment to memory impairment found in patients with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.

—Submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District