Mathnasium To Offer Summer Robotics And Coding Camp

Mathnasium of Great Neck and Mathnasium of Roslyn, owned by Karen and Alan Flyer, as well as Mathnasium of Port Washington, owned by the Flyers and Suneet Jain, are launching an exciting new summer offering for students to supplement Mathnasium’s afternoon and weekend math program: an in-person robotics and coding camp.

This five-day camp will be held over six weeks during the summer months, during the weeks of July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, rotating among the three Mathnasium centers, for students in grades 3-8. Parents will have the choice of week, depending on what works best with their schedule.

In just three hours a day, students will learn the basics of robotics and coding using the Sony KOOV robotics kit.

Specifically, campers will:

• Build fun, animal-themed robots using basic building blocks to get familiar with the different pieces.

• Using beginner-friendly, block-based drag and drop coding, make their robots move and interact with the world.

• Use all the skills acquired throughout the week, as well as their creativity, to design and code their own original robots, and present their creations to the rest of the class.

• They will finish the session each day with some fun activities.

With a hybrid self-guided and instructor-taught curriculum, students will be able to move at a pace comfortable for them while still being able to get help along the way. Space is limited to six students per session.

In addition to the summer robotics/coding camp, Mathnasium will offer its standard math tutoring program, afternoons and weekends, all throughout the summer. While most students experience math learning loss over a normal summer, the pandemic has caused many kids to fall behind even more. That’s where Mathnasium comes in. Mathnasium’s personalized learning plans, plus schoolwork/homework help, are proven to improve grades and give students a head-start going into the new school year. With live, face-to-face instruction, either in-center or online, Mathnasium serves students in grades 1-12. Options for math include the standard twice-per-week program, unlimited attendance and condensed Boot Camps.

“Given a return to a semblance of normalcy this summer, it was our goal to offer students several in-person STEM-related options for their break from school, with flexibility on scheduling and location,” Karen Flyer said. “Between our new robotics/coding program, and our time-tested math tutoring program, we hope students can spend their summer learning and having fun at the same time.”

Mathnasium is a math-only learning center which fills in knowledge gaps, helps students in grades 1-12 get caught up or get ahead in school, and makes learning math fun. Using the Mathnasium Method™, knowledgeable instructors teach face-to-face, providing the attention and support children need. A unique combination of mental, verbal, visual, tactile, and written techniques ensures that any child can learn to excel at math. Mathnasium also now offers Mathnasium@home, an online learning experience which closely mimics one in center, for those families who prefer this delivery method of instruction.

To learn more and reserve a spot call any of the Mathnaisum locations at 516-484-6284 or visit www.mathnasium.com.

—Submitted by Mathnasium of Great Neck