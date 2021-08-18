Mathnasium Power Math Boot Camp Helps Students Prepare For Upcoming School Year

With students facing the upcoming school year almost a half-year behind in math due to the pandemic, Mathnasium of Great Neck, Roslyn and Port Washington are offering their August Power Math Boot Camp to get students on strong footing before the start of classes in September. Children can “power up” on math with unlimited sessions during the weeks of Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.

The math-only learning centers fill in knowledge gaps, keep students caught up in school and make learning math fun. Mathnasium also provides enrichment support for those students who are at or above grade level, keeping them challenged. Using the Mathnasium Method, knowledgeable instructors teach face-to-face, leveraging a unique combination of mental, verbal, visual, tactile and written techniques. Mathnasium also offers Mathnasium@home, an online learning experience. Mathnasium serves students of all grade levels, from Kindergarten, with its Numerical Fluency Program, up through 12th grade, where they provide students with homework and schoolwork help in addition to building their foundational skills.

“Mathnasium gives students an edge in math, and that leads to improved confidence overall,” Karen Flyer, owner and center director of Mathnasium of Great Neck said. “Our expert instructors don’t just teach students to memorize or calculate; they teach them to truly understand the way math works. Which is why Mathnasium students make huge strides in the classroom and become more motivated and self-assured overall.”

Students testing in 2021 were about ten points behind in math and nine points behind in reading, compared with matched students in previous years, a study by McKinsey & Company stated. While students normally experience a loss in math learning over the summer, for this school year in particular, programs like Mathnasium’s are even more important due to the “COVID Slide” students have suffered as a result of the lackluster learning which took place during the pandemic. A study by McKinsey & Company showed that “the impact of the pandemic on K–12 student learning was significant, leaving students on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.” McKinsey warns that: “The fallout from the pandemic threatens to depress this generation’s prospects and constrict their opportunities far into adulthood. The ripple effects may undermine their chances of attending college and ultimately finding a fulfilling job that enables them to support a family.”

Parents interested in Mathnasium’s Power Math Boot Camp, or afternoon and weekend math program, should contact the center closest to them for more information or to schedule a free assessment. For more information about www.mathnasium.com or call 516-482-MATH.

—Submitted by Mathnasium