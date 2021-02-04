Mathnasium Donates To Island Harvest Food Bank

Mathnasium of Great Neck and Mathnasium of Roslyn, owned by Karen and Alan Flyer, as well as Mathnasium of Commack, owned by Satish Nagarajan, joined forces to donate to Island Harvest Food Bank, Long Island’s largest hunger-relief organization. Mathnasium students, who earn reward cards for completing Mathnasium materials, were given the opportunity to donate their “punch cards” to Island Harvest Food Bank in lieu of trading them in for prizes. The Flyers and Nagarajan matched the accumulated contributions of their students and are pleased to donate a combined $1,500 (representing 3,000 meals), as well as 67 pounds of food, to Island Harvest Food Bank.

Long Island has not been spared from the increases in food insecurity seen across the country. Since March 9, Island Harvest Food Bank has supported more than 11 million meals through the distribution of more than 13 million pounds of food to more than 530,000 individuals and families affected by the pandemic, an increase of 83 percent above the previous year. Island Harvest Food Bank has partnered with more than 30 Long Island school districts to distribute food at schools to the needy families of students. Additionally, applications for SNAP (formerly food stamps) doubled month-over-month from last year earlier in the pandemic, according to the food bank.

“Since we reside in an affluent area in New York, it’s oftentimes easier to not focus on the impact this pandemic is having on the lives and livelihoods of our fellow Long Islanders. Yet we know the hardships are real for so many in our community,” Karen Flyer said. “It’s the least we can do to support the organizations seeking to alleviate food insecurity on Long Island and help the families in our area who desperately need the assistance.”

“We are grateful to Mathnasium’s leadership and students for their incredible caring and generosity,” Randi Shubin Dresner, President & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank, said. “It’s through partnerships like this that we can address the critical issue of hunger and food insecurity on Long Island and help make sure that no one goes without food on their tables.”

Mathnasium is a math-only learning center, which fills in knowledge gaps, helps students in grades 1-12 get caught up or get ahead in school and makes learning math fun. Using the Mathnasium Method, knowledgeable instructors teach face-to-face, providing the attention and support children need. A unique combination of mental, verbal, visual, tactile and written techniques ensures that any child can learn to excel at math. Mathnasium also now offers Mathnasium@home, an online learning experience which closely mimics one in center, for those families who prefer this delivery method of instruction. This school year in particular, programs like Mathnasium’s are even more important due to the “COVID Slide” students have suffered as a result of the sudden shutdown of schools and the less-than-ideal learning which is taking place during the pandemic. Visit Mathnasium.com to learn more.

—Submitted by Mathnasium Great Neck