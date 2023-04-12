Roslyn High School teacher Mark Carman has been selected as the 2023 Nassau County Mathematics Teachers Association High School Mathematics Teacher of the Year. His accomplishments as a math educator will be honored at the association’s annual spring reception on Thursday, May 11, at Salvatore’s of Elmont.

“Your contributions to our profession are truly impressive and worthy of recognition,” said Gabriella Gizzi, Nassau County Mathematics Teachers Association’s Chairperson of the Teacher of the Year Committee. “It is our sincere hope that the talent and creativity you have brought to your own classroom will continue to be channeled, in part, to helping NCMTA’s programs build better math teachers across the county.”

“Mark is truly a once in a lifetime teacher,” said Roslyn High School Principal Dr. Scott Andrews. “Most importantly, Mark combines his love of math with his ability to connect with all students on a personal level.”

“Mr. Carman was my math teacher for two years and to say he only taught me math would not do him justice,” said student Isabella Schiff. “He taught me how to believe in myself and that the only thing standing between me and my future was myself.”

—Submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District