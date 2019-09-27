Man Receives Prison Time Drunk Driving Crash

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced a Farmingdale man was sentenced today to 2-1/3 to seven years for a 2018 high-speed drunk driving crash into the Roslyn Village Veterinary Hospital.

Wymann Wiggins, 31, pled guilty on March 1 before Judge Meryl Berkowitz to attempted assault in the second degree (an E felony), two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (a D felony) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree (an A misdemeanor).

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of this defendant’s use of the LIE as his personal speedway,” DA Singas said. “The defendant drove 121 miles an hour, while both drunk and high, and endangered the life of every single person on the roadway that night.”

DA Singas said that on June 18, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the defendant was driving westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 37 at excessive speeds when a Nassau County Police Sergeant tried to pull him over.

The defendant, driving a 2017 BMW, refused to stop and instead continued driving, eventually exiting the highway onto the service road at exit 37. He then got off the service road and drove north on Mineola Avenue at speeds up to 121 miles an hour.

After driving on Mineola Avenue for approximately one mile, the defendant lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of the Roslyn Village Veterinary Hospital.

The crash caused serious physical injuries to a female passenger in the front seat of the defendant’s vehicle, including a collapsed lung. The damage to the veterinary hospital resulted in the building being condemned. No animals or humans inside the hospital were injured during the crash. An investigation found the defendant to have a .14 BAC and to be severely impaired by marijuana.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Christopher Casa and Deputy Bureau Chief Katie Zizza of DA Singas’ Vehicular Crimes Bureau are prosecuting this case. John LoTurco, Esq. represents the defendant.