Major Improvements Set For High School Field

Spring is here and the Roslyn School District family is eagerly looking forward to wide-ranging improvements to the venerable track and field facility at Roslyn High School.

On Monday, May 22, work was scheduled to begin on what district officials claim will be “the installation of a new, world-class track and field facility at Roslyn High School.”

The renovation work is slated for completion by the beginning of the next school year and just in time for the football and soccer seasons.

“The project will include demolition, site preparation, and new engineering and construction of the current track and field,” district officials said. “The completed project will include a new running track, new multi-purpose turf field, a long jump/triple jump, a high jump, sand pits, a steeplechase, a pole vault, new perimeter fencing, a newly designed staircase/pathway to the press box, field lighting, and hi-resolution cameras.”

“Roslyn High School has a proud tradition of being very competitive in track and field,” said Director of Athletics Michael Brostowski. “This project will help give our students an edge, give a boost to our athletic program, and benefit all the residents who use the track during non-school hours.”

While the entire area is being renovated, it will be closed to the public. Community members can use the outdoor facility at Roslyn Middle School during the hours when school is not in session and no after-school events are scheduled. These guidelines will apply to the summer school program.”

“These upgrades are necessary to keep our outdoor facilities up to date and competitive,” added Superintendent Allison Brown. “This will benefit our physical education program and our extracurricular programs tremendously, and provide a fresh, new environment for our community members to enjoy.”

In addition to sporting events, the nationally recognized Roslyn High School Marching Band performs on the field during Homecoming ceremonies. The field, when completed, promises to be an inspiration for future generations of Roslyn students.

In other news, the Roslyn School District’s proposed 2023-2024 budget was adopted last month by the Board of Education. School district officials said the proposed property tax levy increase of 2.57 percent “is below the tax cap limit of 3 percent, with a spending increase of 4.36 percent.”

“The $127,474,805 budget supports the district’s tradition of academic excellence, supports the music, art, athletic, and extra-curricular programs, and will provide for necessary capital improvements, while remaining well below the permissible tax levy limit,” district officials added. The district listed other improvements.

“Last year, the district launched a state-of-the-art Bloomberg Terminal financial lab to extend students’ knowledge of the markets; incorporated an Anatomage Table into a multi-grade level science class and pre-med electives; increased security features; upgraded cyber-security monitoring; and completed in progress capital improvements in all school buildings. In the coming year, the proposed budget will provide for an expansion of the athletic program, add exciting new opportunities for elementary and secondary students, upgrade technology, provide apprenticeships, install a security booth at the high school, and sustain and improve infrastructure projects across the district,” the budget proposal maintained.

In addition to the school budget, several propositions were also on the ballot.

Proposition 2 was a vote on approval of the proposed budget of the Bryant Library in the amount of $5,064,369 as prepared by the Trustees of said Library for the 2023-2024 school year and that the amount of $5,064,369 be raised by the levy of a tax upon the taxable real property in the Roslyn Union Free School District be and hereby are approved.

Proposition 3 was a vote on transportation in which the Board of Education be authorized to (a) purchase various school buses and vans for use by the District, including related equipment and apparatus, and to expend therefor, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and to the financing thereof, an amount not to exceed the estimated total cost of $560,000.00; (b) that a tax is hereby voted in the aggregate amount of not to exceed $560,000.00 to pay such cost, said tax to be levied and collected in installments in such years and in such amounts as shall be determined by said Board of Education; (c) that in anticipation of said tax, bonds of the District are hereby authorized to be issued in the principal amount of not to exceed $560,000.00 and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said bonds as the same shall become due and payable, and (d) that, in lieu of bonds, the District is authorized to enter into one or more installment purchase contracts for the purchase of some or all of said buses and vans, for a term not to exceed five (5) years; and a tax is hereby voted to pay each installment on any such contract.

Finally, Proposition 4 was a vote on Capital Reserve Fund Expenditures where Board of Education be authorized to expend a sum not to exceed $8,000,000.00, from the 2017 Capital Reserve Fund established in May 2017 and the 2015 Capital Reserve Fund established in May 2015, including the use of accrued interest from the 2015 Capital Reserve for the purpose of performing the following projects: (1) Furnish and install seven High School tennis courts, with replacement and upgrade to court lighting (at 3 courts) and spectator pavilion seating, (2) replace perimeter fencing/backstop (with screen planting and gates), (3) replace discus and shot put play area, (4) furnish and install new walkways, stairs and retaining walls, (5) furnish and install baseball/multi-use synthetic turf field w/ dugouts/team areas, spectator pavilion seating and bullpen/batting tunnel, (6) upgrade all field drainage, (7) furnish and install field lighting at the baseball/multi-use synthetic turf field, (8) High School classroom upgrades and all labor, materials, equipment, apparatus, and incidental costs associated therewith.

Board of Education trustees, Leigh Minsky and Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, were also up for re-election.

Voting took place on Tuesday, May 16. Updated results will be listed in the May 31 edition of The Roslyn News. The budget and propositions are expected to be approved.

—Information by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District