LWV Offering Free Listening Workshops

6-Month Class in Effective Listening Skills, 1st Tuesdays, 7:30 – 9:00 pm

The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset (LWV) invites anyone interested in promoting civil discourse through effective listening, to a 6-session series of monthly interactive Zoom meetings with Professor Evan Mandery from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Everyone is welcome to join us. We believe a diverse group of residents that cross political, economic, religious, racial, cultural, age and gender lines will provide the best listening opportunity and liveliest conversation.

Professor Evan Mandery’s monthly meetings will focus on listening skills. The program, which draws upon best practices in the fields of negotiations and peace studies, focuses on an array of skills that include listening to other perspectives, being present during conversations, improving non-verbal communication, probing for meaning, differentiating between listening and hearing, and listening without judgement. The training will be reinforced by group work and reflective exercises.

Starting the new year on Tuesday, January 5, the workshops will take place in interactive Zoom sessions, the first Tuesday of each month through June, from 7:30 to 9:00 PM. The total time commitment is 12 hours plus some journaling work. Participants will be asked to complete a survey at the beginning and end of the program, though participation in data collection is not required for joining the program.

Come join us in what promises to be an informative experience!