Local Merchant’s Service Program to Assist Those in Need of Eyeglasses

Organizations and businesses around the globe unite to celebrate World Sight Day (WSD) annually in October. This year, WSD is Thursday, October 8.

Recognizing the financial hardships CV-19 has created on so many lives, the need for donations of durable medical goods has increased exponentially. To address these needs, Optical Heights has announced the launch of a month-long “Service in Sight” Program to bring eyewear to those in need. “By recycling your old eyeglasses, you can help give those less fortunate the gift of sight,” said Dianne Szwed, owner of Optical Heights on Mineola Avenue in Roslyn Heights. The boutique will accept donations of used eyeglasses during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday. Once the collection is completed, donations will go to local and national organizations conducting sight-related projects and certified eye health programs. For more information, please call 516 625 2555 or check here for updates throughout October.