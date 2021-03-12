Legislator Secures Grant For Sid Jacobson JCC

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (Woodbury) has secured a $20,000 grant from the county’s Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax fund to support the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center (JCC) in East Hills in its efforts to create a more inclusive cultural environment for hearing-impaired patrons.

The JCC will utilize the grant funding, which was approved by the full Nassau County Legislature, to purchase and install assisted listening devices in the facility’s auditorium.

“Since becoming a Nassau County Legislator, it has been one of my top priorities to ensure that the needs of Nassau County’s Deaf and hard-of-hearing residents are being met,” Lafazan said. “This hotel-motel grant is extension of my ongoing mission to support the creation of a more inclusive and accessible future, and I am grateful to have found such enthusiastic partners at the Sid Jacobson JCC for this worthwhile endeavor.”

“Joshua Lafazan is the kind of can-do legislator that cares most about those who need the most help,” David Black, Executive Director of the Sid Jacobson JCC, said. “That’s what Sid Jacobson JCC does every day. We’re grateful to him and the Nassau Country Legislature for their support.”

—Submitted by the office of Joshua Lafazan