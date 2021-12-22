Lavine Recognizes The Bryant Library For Leading The Way On Elimination Of Late Fees

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) is recognizing the Bryant Library in Roslyn for its decision to eliminate late fees. Two years ago, the library became the first in Nassau County to go fine-free as a way to encourage patronage. Now it’s becoming a trend, as many other institutions have adopted the strategy to provide an incentive during a time of economic recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lavine stopped by the library recently to meet with staff, and present citations to Victor Caputo, Director of the Bryant Library and Assistant Director Deepa Chandra.

“This library is one of the hearts of this community. I am so proud of the library for its forward-thinking in instituting this policy and all the wonderful work that is done here,” Lavine said.

Lavine collected dozens of gifts donated for his ongoing toy drive for which the library is a drop-off location. The drive benefits Glen Cove Day Care Center which was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

—Submitted by the office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine