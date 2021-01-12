Kindergarten Registration For Roslyn Public Schools

Students entering Kindergarten in the Roslyn Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year will need to register. All children entering Kindergarten must be a Roslyn resident and must be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021. If your child does not attend a local nursery school, please call the Heights School Office at (516) 801-5500 for information regarding registration procedures. The Heights faculty and staff are eager to welcome you and your youngster.

-Submitted by the Roslyn School District