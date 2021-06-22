John Juliski Honored For 50 Years Of Service With Roslyn Highlands Fire Company

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D-Plainview) recently had the high honor of celebrating Roslyn Highlands Fire Company volunteer John A. “Earl” Juliski’s half-century of service to the community by presenting him with a Nassau County Citation during a dinner at the firehouse.

Affectionately known by many at the firehouse as “Earl,” Mr. Juliski, a retired Nassau County Police Department carpenter, joined the Roslyn Heights Fire Company on June 7, 1971. Department officials said that, in the years since, he has been a ‘top responder’ almost every year and was named Fireman of the Year in 1979 for his valiant efforts to save a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. While the victim unfortunately succumbed to their wounds, Mr. Juliski, who remains an active EMT to this day, earned plaudits for performing CPR the entire time while the patient was rushed from the scene to North Shore Hospital.

Reaching the 50-year mark has become a laudable family tradition. Mr. Juliski’s father, John Juliski, Sr. also achieved the same milestone, making them the first father-son tandem in the Fire Company’s history to achieve this honor.

“Through their dedication, people like John Juliski exemplify Long Island’s selfless and noble tradition of volunteer fire service and actively share the lessons of a lifetime with the next generation of members,” Legislator Drucker said. “It was truly an honor to join the Roslyn Heights Fire Company to celebrate a dedicated community volunteer and public servant.”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker