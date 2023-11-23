Recently, a Go With Courage shopping day was held in Roslyn. Robyn Jaslow, a longtime Roslyn resident, holds the event every year. The organization, which grows in popularity every year, is described below by its indomitable founder,

“The name Go With Courage was first coined a few years after my breast cancer diagnosis in 2001,” Jaslow writes on her website. “I had heard the expression for the first time immediately after I got sick, when a very close relative implored me to ‘go with courage’ through what would be two years of harrowing treatments and surgeries. I hung up the phone, wrote those three words on a piece of pink construction paper, taped it to the refrigerator door, and did not touch it until my wig came off a year later. The name stuck…becoming a mantra of sorts and ultimately becoming the name of our charity.

“Our first fundraising efforts were for The American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’ at Jones Beach on Long Island. Of course, we walked under the team name, Go With Courage. ACS does incredible work and we remain proud to support them. We continued fundraising to support wonderful national charities such as The Sass Foundation for Medical Research, The American Cancer Society and The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. I was honored by some of these charities who thanked me for our team’s successful fundraising efforts. In 2011, Go With Courage, Inc. became a 501 (c )(3) not for profit charity for the purpose of eliminating the middle man, continuing to fund critical cancer research, and in an effort to help affected families. We began raising money to fund specific, targeted cancer research at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Breast Cancer Research Fund, as well as continued to support The Lustgarten Foundation and The American Cancer Society through Relay for Life. With the help of family, local business donors and sponsors, friends and students, we hold numerous social events throughout the years which include: card/mah jongg parties, shopping events, casino nights, and participate in local charity events such as Champions for Charity at Americana Manhasset and Lord & Taylor ‘Shop Smart Do Good’ Charity Days. We have the support of Roslyn High School students and many local sports teams, which enjoy wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October as they raise money for our cause. The kids earn community service credit for their volunteering. Outstanding Roslyn High School students earn nationally-recognized awards for their years of volunteer service in support of our mission.

“Recognizing a gap in services for ‘well’ children living in families affected by cancer, in 2015, we partnered with the Sid Jacobson JCC to open the We’ve Got Your Back children’s program. This long-awaited and critically important program was designed to support families while a parent or child is in cancer treatment by helping with meals, childcare, homework, tutoring, recreation, transportation and house care so well children of all ages can get the attention they need during this difficult time.

“The mission of Go With Courage is to find a cure for all cancers in our lifetime and to ease the burdens associated with cancer until that time by supporting affected families. We are so grateful for the assistance and the confidence our supporters have shown us over these critical first 10 years. We cannot reach our goal without them.”

Needless to say, Go With Courage’s vital work goes on.