Get Active Around Town

With the cold weather approaching here are some ways you can keep active without having to travel far from the confines of your home. The Roslyn News complied a list of local sporting events in the area for the upcoming month.

Harlem Wizards Basketball Game

Join the world famous Harlem Wizards for a fun night of tricks, hoops and alley-oops. The Wizards are a show basketball entity delivering wildly successful fundraiser events for schools and nonprofits. The event will take place on Oct. 10 at Roslyn High School, located at 475 Round Hill Rd. The game begins at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. The online box office is closed. Tickets may be available at the door starting one hour prior to the game. The event is open to children and their families.

Fall Fridays at Yes We Can

The Yes We Can Community Center, located at 141 Garden St. in Westbury, will be hosting an exercise for balance and strength class presented by NYU Winthrop University Hospital from 10 to 11 a.m. on the following days: Oct. 11, 18, 25. Nov. 8, 15, 22, Dec. 6, 13, 20. Registration is required for all activities. For more information regarding how to sign up, call 516-869-6311.

Teen Sports Fitness Training

Every Sunday, the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills holds a teen sports fitness training class. The training plan incorporates sports specific drills including agility, flexibility, and balance, combined with a 30-minute personal training session on proper techniques for strength training and cardio workouts. It also includes time with a trainer and coach in the gym and weight and cardio rooms. Four sessions is $120/$80 members. Individual sessions are $35/$25, drop-in rate per-session. For more information or to register, contact the fitness center welcome desk, 516-484-1545 ext. 139 or email fitness@sjjcc.org.

Stronger Than Cancer 5K

On Oct. 13, the Sid Jacobson JCC will be hosting the Stronger Than Cancer 5k beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event will benefit the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, which supports those living with cancer and their families during all stages of treatment through holistic care. Walk-in registrants and children of all ages are welcome to attend. Free parking is available for all attendees. The race will begin on the grounds of the Sid Jacobson JCC and will proceed around the village of East Hills. The route will be police controlled and includes water stops and mile markers. To learn more, contact Jaimee Molberger by calling 516-484-1545 ext. 116 or by email at jmolberger@sjjcc.org.