Free Flu Shots For Seniors

Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell and Northwell Health System Syosset Hospital are pleased to announce free flu shots for senior citizens in the community. This year’s program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 144 located at 730 Willis Ave. in Williston Park. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 516-571-2661.

This program is provided directly to seniors close to home with no out-of-pocket expense. County Clerk O’Connell is pleased to sponsor this event along with the cooperation of Northwell Health, who generously donates the vaccine, American Legion Post No. 144, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Willistons.

Residents 60 and over are particularly vulnerable to complications arising from the flu virus and as a registered nurse County Clerk O’Connell encourages all seniors from local communities to take advantage of this free program. Anyone interested in being vaccinated should be sure to schedule their appointment. Masks and social distancing will be required.

—Submitted by Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell