Flower Hill Announces Food Drive And Toys For Tots Collection

The Village of Flower Hill is announcing the extension of the Volunteer Corps Food Drive and the commencement of the annual Toys for Tots program organized by the village staff. Residents can drop off non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys at Village Hall during normal office hours. This year there has been a dramatic increase in the number of families needing assistance due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. These two collection efforts are an easy way for the community to give back.

“The Village of Flower Hill Volunteer Corps did a phenomenal job in setting up the food drive in November to support families during Thanksgiving and collected over 50 bags of food for two local food banks,” Mayor Herrington said. “I want to thank Trustee Dorfman, Trustee Lewandowski and Village Resident Milan Doshi for their great work organizing the food drive. With the increased need for support from many families we have decided to extend the food drive and run the annual community Toys for Tots collection.”

The food drive originally started in November to support families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Due to the high demand and positive community feedback the collection has been extended to run through the December holiday season. In addition, the effort will complement the annual Toys for Tots Drive led by the village staff. Residents can drop off unwrapped toys until Dec. 20.

“It was great to see the outpouring of support by so many residents to help those in need. However, Thanksgiving was just the beginning to the holiday season and food pantries are not seeing the demand slow down. It is imperative that we continue to do whatever we can lto help those in need. I really want to thank all those volunteers that have worked tirelessly to make this food drive successful,” Claire Dorfman said.

More information can be found on the village website or by contacting village hall at 516-627-5000.

—Submitted by the Village of Flower Hill