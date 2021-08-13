Fishkind Running For North Hempstead Board

Following Councilperson Lee Seeman’s decision not to seek reelection, Peter Fishkind of Great Neck is running for town council in North Hempstead’s Fifth District. His candidacy has been endorsed by Councilperson Seeman, New York State Comptroller Tom Dinapoli, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Nassau County and Town of North Hempstead Democratic Party Committees.

Fishkind has a passion for our town and serving our community. When he saw an opportunity to serve the community that he loves, he left his job at a large New York City law firm to run for town council. In addition to his years of law-firm experience, Peter has been involved with a number of local community groups, has served as a Nassau County Democratic Party Committee member, and holds several leadership roles as a young professional in various American Jewish organizations.

“I want to bring my passion for public service and love of our community to town government. In the past year we have faced challenges that were previously unimaginable. I am running to ensure that our community makes a full recovery and, not only remains a desirable place to live, but becomes an even more coveted place to be. Toward these ends, if elected to town council, I will advocate zealously for our community’s interests and deliver responsive services from our government while being fiscally responsible. I will strive to maintain our town’s AAA bond rating and utilize my ability to bridge divides to achieve consensus and obtain positive results for our residents,” said Fishkind.

Wayne Wink, currently the North Hempstead town clerk and the Democratic candidate for supervisor, said, “Peter brings energy to everything he touches. He is a leader at a young age that will give the town a new view on how we are doing things. His record of volunteerism and leadership are what makes him a great candidate for town council. I’m excited for his candidacy and look forward to campaigning with him this cycle.”

Key issues and initiatives that Fishkind hopes to accomplish if elected are as follows: Maintaining the town’s AAA bond rating, the highest that can be awarded to a municipality; ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality services and programs within the town, like Project Independence; supporting community and business recovery efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; promoting and expanding upon the “Not in Our Town” initiative to stop hate, racism and bullying, and build safe, inclusive communities for all; supporting environmental efforts to promote sustainability programs and prevent water pollution; and serving as a transparent and accessible representative to constituents who need an advocate in their local government and want their voices heard.

Fishkind was raised in Roslyn Heights and born into a union household. He now resides in Great Neck Plaza. He is a graduate of the George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During his time at the University of Pennsylvania, he served as student government president. His impressive array of professional experience includes working at the American Federation of Teachers, and as a litigation attorney at a large law firm in New York City representing prominent individual and institutional clients in complex commercial litigations as well as on several pro bono cases involving civil rights and immigration issues.

