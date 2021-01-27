First-Half Of General Taxes Due Feb. 10

Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman reminds residents that the last day to pay the 2021 General Taxes—first-half bill without a penalty is Wednesday, Feb. 10. First-half of the 2021 General Tax payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before Feb. 10, to avoid penalty.

Online tax payment information is shown on the reverse side of your bill. Online payments may be made by e-check or credit card at: www.northhempsteadny.gov/tax-payments. The normal processing fees for online check payments have changed. The town is offering a temporary nominal processing fee charge of $0.01 for online Automated Clearing House (ACH) E-Check tax payments during this period of social distancing to help accommodate residents.

The Tax Office fee waiver applies specifically to ACH E-Check payments that pull funds directly from a person’s checking account.The online credit card payment processing fee will remain at 2.35 percent of the tax amount per transaction. New York General Municipal Law requires people paying their property taxes by credit card to also pay the fees associated with the payment transaction. The town receives no portion of the service fee—that fee is retained by the payment processing vendors. Accepted credit cards are American Express, Mastercard, Discover or Visa.

Additionally, to adhere to social distancing requirements, there will be no in-person payments and no cash payments accepted. Community collection sites have been canceled for this period and the main office at 200 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset is closed to the general public. Payments can be made online via the Receiver’s online payment portal, U.S. Mail, or delivered in person to a dropbox located in the vestibule of the Tax Office (during normal business hours). Before dropping off payments, please ensure you have written your check, include your general tax bill number and/or section block and lot and placed your remittance stub(s) in the sealed green envelope.

Anyone making payments by mail should include the remittance stub(s) with their check or money order in the green return envelope. They are also asked to write their Bill Number(s) on the check(s), include the payment stub, and make checks payable to: Charles Berman, Receiver of Taxes and mail to the Receiver of Taxes at 200 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, NY 11030.

If paying through your bank’s online bill pay, be sure to include the account number located on the upper right hand corner of your tax bill. Your payment will go directly to the Receiver’s new E-Lockbox. For more information or if you have additional questions, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead