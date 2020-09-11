First Days Of School At Roslyn School District

Roslyn News Staff
Roslyn School District welcomed students back for their first days of school on Thursday, September 3rd and Friday, September 4th.  Superintendent Allison Brown joined the principals of each school building to greet the new and returning students. Faculty and staff were on hand to take temperatures and provide hand sanitizer for every student who entered the building. In spite of the masks, it was easy to see smiling faces everywhere!

The student body was split up into two “first days” to give educators the opportunity to explain all the new safety protocols to a smaller group. Going forward, in-person elementary students will attend school everyday, while middle and high school students will alternate in-person classes with remote learning

