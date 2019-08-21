East Hills To Hold Annual Green Day And Wellness Day

On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Hills will hold its annual Green Day followed by Wellness Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., both poolside at the Park at the Village of East Hills.

Organized by Trustee Clara Pomerantz, the events are open to all East Hills’ residents and guests to educate them on how to be more environmentally friendly and live healthier and happier lives. Organizations at Green Day will encourage and educate residents in becoming environmentally conscious and finding alternative green solutions.

The organizations at Wellness Day will promote good health for the body, mind and soul. Organizations attending the events include fitness experts, beauty and health supplies, organic juices, pharmacist, plastic surgery, eco-friendly cars, solar and energy auditing and savings, water co., and more.

The Nassau County Police will be also be present on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect expired and unwanted prescriptions and medications. Free health screenings will also be provided by Pro Health.

—Submitted by the Village of East Hills