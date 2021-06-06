East Hills Holds Medication Drop-Off Event

Police officers from the sixth precinct were present at the medication drive-thru event in East Hills where they oversaw the safe collection of expired and unwanted pharmaceuticals on Sunday, May 23. The program was initiated and implemented by Roslyn High School students, Adam Liebowitz and Lior Schwartz, co-chairs and founders of the program.

The purpose of the pill drive is to help keep medications out of the hands of children and those who might abuse it and to protect our environment. When pharmaceuticals are improperly disposed of, they can contaminate our water supply and end up in our drinking water. Thanks to the local Nassau County Police Precinct the medications were taken away for safe disposal and destroyed by high temperature incineration.

“Since the start of the program a few years ago, hundreds of pounds of controlled and non-controlled substances have been properly disposed of at the Village of East Hills,” Village of East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz said. “We appreciate the fine work of the student leaders and strongly urge residents and local non-residents alike to take advantage of this free biannual program in the future.”