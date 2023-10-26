District Responds To Conflict Abroad

Friday, Oct. 13 represented a nationwide day of pro-Palestinian protests across the United States. And in the melting pot that is the New York City area, that meant that law enforcement was on increased patrol at schools, residential communities, and houses of worship.

Life went on as usual in the Roslyn area.

Public schools remained open and Friday night services at local synagogues went on as always.

Authorities, meanwhile, were taking no chances.

On Long Island, some school districts, according to public reports, sent letters to parents to “be alert and to report suspicious activity.” Such school districts assured parents that their schools were on heightened alert as well.

Dr. Allison Brown, superintendent of the Roslyn School District, also sent a letter to local parents.

“I want to assure you that our utmost priority remains the safety and well-being of our entire school community; there is nothing more important to us,” it began. “We are in close communication with the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) Homeland Unit, who have been proactive in their efforts to ensure our community remains secure. Their expertise and support are invaluable as we navigate these challenging times. We are here to provide support in every capacity to each and every one of you, ensuring that both our students and staff feel secure, protected, and embraced within our school environment.

“In addition to the unsettling events overseas, we are also aware of the social media threats that have been circulating. While it is disheartening to witness the potential harm that such messages can cause, please know that we are vigilant in examining every threat we encounter. Our security team is in constant communication with the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD), and they take all threats very seriously. At this time, we have been notified by federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities that though there may be various threats circulating on social media, at this time there are currently no credible threats to the greater NY area.

“Law enforcement continues to actively monitor social media channels to address and report any concerning content. We kindly urge parents, too, to remain acutely attentive and actively monitor their children’s social media activities. By doing so, we can collectively curb the spread of false information and help to assuage fear and panic. Your involvement and partnership in this effort will contribute to a safer and more secure environment for our entire school community.

“Please be assured that we continue to have the highest security protocols within our schools. We maintain strong communication channels, constant monitoring, and the highest level of emergency preparedness protocols. We are committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment where our students can learn and thrive.

“I encourage you to reach out to our dedicated support staff if you or your children need assistance or simply someone to talk to,” the letter concluded. “We are here for you, and we will do everything in our power to provide the necessary resources and support to help you navigate these challenging circumstances. In spite of the deeper divisions and strife that may currently surround us, it is our goal that our schools remain sources of stability and unity for you and your children.”

Following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, law enforcement officials have stepped up security patrols throughout the county. That includes additional patrol cars, officers on horseback, plus drone surveillance and licensed pilots flying drone detection aircraft.

Nassau County Police already added an additional 20 patrol cars following the (Oct. 7) attacks morning, Nassau County Supervisor Bruce Blakeman said.

Police would not disclose how many officers would be deployed, but said it would include helicopter patrols, mounted officers on horseback and the marine bureau.

Nassau County Police and Blakeman told rabbis and community members during a news conference not to be alarmed by drone surveillance or additional police presence in their neighborhoods.

Police also have a drone detection unit, which monitors every drone flying over Nassau County and the New York City area. Police said only FAA-licensed operators would be allowed to fly and officers would order any unauthorized drones to be taken down.