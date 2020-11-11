District Improvements Continue During COVID-19

When the pandemic first struck the region this past March, many long-planned, district-wide improvement projects were put on hold as the administration turned its attention to making sure that all the buildings in the Roslyn School District would be ready for in-class learning.

“In the spring, everything just stopped,” said Thomas Szajkowski, assistant to the superintendent for Administration and Special Projects for the Roslyn School District. “Materials were really hard to come by and shipping was difficult because medical supplies were understandably given priority. Fortunately during the summer, we were able to resume and tackle an abundance of projects.”

The purpose of Roslyn School District’s Facilities Department is to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all students, faculty and staff members. The department is responsible for all district capital projects, long-term planning, utility services, compliance and more. These past few months—in addition to socially distancing the desks in every classroom, creating divided hallways and placing COVID-19 signage guidance throughout the district—the facilities staff began and resumed several key projects designed to enhance the school community.

“Despite all the challenges put in place by the pandemic, we were able to utilize our capital reserve—which was approved by Roslyn residents—and deliver as promised,” said Superintendent of Schools Allison Brown.

Roslyn High School

In June, the girls locker room was demolished and abated to create a more modern, spacious environment. The area is now ADA compliant, with a gray and white decor, LED lighting, team areas with bench seating, a freshly poured epoxy floor, a new bathroom, more functional coaching offices and a new heating system. The wrestling room, which doubles as a yoga studio, received new mats, a paint job, upgraded plumbing, a new rooftop heating unit and a new ceiling with dimmable lighting.

Roslyn Middle School

Over the summer, work began on the installation of new doors and locks throughout the middle school. All lock coring and pinning work was done in-house, saving the district a considerable amount of capital funds.

Elementary School

The gym floors of all three primary schools were sanded, painted, and refinished. Colorful new playgrounds with rubber surfacing were installed at both Harbor Hill and Heights. The field at Harbor Hill is nearly completed with enhanced drainage and sod installation scheduled for early November. Harbor Hill is currently receiving additional HVAC upgrades using in-house labor—another cost savings measure for the district.

“In addition to getting every one of our school buildings ready to open during a pandemic, the facilities department successfully undertook an outstanding number of projects,” said Superintendent Brown. “Each one provides a wonderful, new asset for our Roslyn students, staff and community to enjoy.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District