County Provides Additional PPE For Small Businesses

Nassau County has committed well over a half million dollars to provide small businesses and nonprofit organizations with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Following the overwhelming response to the initial offering of free PPE kits provided by the County and its Industrial Development Agency (IDA), additional kits have been ordered.

Since organizations are required to have PPE available for their staff and customers, obtaining free kits will ease the financial burden of purchasing these items. “Businesses are already struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 quarantine measures that have been in effect for nearly three months. These free kits will help small businesses protect everyone on premises,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “We all look forward to getting back to normal over time. Reopening businesses is a huge step in the right direction.”

The PPE kits include: one contactless infrared digital thermometer for the employer to use to scan employees and/or customers; five face shields for employees; 400 three-ply masks for customers who enter a store with no mask; 100 pairs of vinyl PPE (non latex, powder-free) gloves; two gallons of hand sanitizer with a spray pump and 1,800 sanitizing wipes in a canister. This program is for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees, Minority/Women-owned businesses and businesses in hard hit and economically distressed neighborhoods. Since this second supply of kits is expected to go quickly, apply right away at www.nassauboost.net. For more information on this and other helpful information for businesses reopening, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/reopen.