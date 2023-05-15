Community Backs Families After Tragic Accident In Jericho

Accident claims Roslyn teenagers

The Roslyn community remains in shock after an accident in Jericho claimed the lives of two Roslyn athletes.

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:21 p.m. on North Broadway in Jericho.

According to detectives, a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by a male 34, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Alfa Romeo 4-door sedan occupied by four male juveniles.

As a result of the collision, two male juveniles, both 14, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at scene. They were both from Roslyn, and their names were Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. The two additional males, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital and admitted for internal injuries but are currently listed in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the Dodge Ram then additionally struck a 2023 Volvo, occupied by a 49-year-old female and her 16-year-old male passenger. They were treated at scene for minor injuries and released. The driver of the 2019 Dodge Ram, defendant Amandeep Singh, 34, of Roslyn, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Defendant Amandeep Singh is being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated and two counts of assault in the second degree. He was arraigned on Thursday, May 4 at the First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

“The male subject tried to leave the scene on foot,” said Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, chief of homicide for the Nassau County Police Department.

Local officials were quick to send their condolences.

“I think this is the saddest day we have ever had in Roslyn. Two exceptional young men are gone and we now mourn their loss,” said Roslyn Mayor John Durkin. “There is no need for me to go over details, I am sure we are all aware of the circumstances. The collective heart of Roslyn is broken. I know that we will keep Ethan, Drew and their families in our thoughts and prayers and as a community surround the Falkowitz and Hassenbein families with loving support. Let us just try to all stay a little bit closer and be mindful of each other, knowing we are all Roslyn family.”

“Our community is devastated by the horrific loss of two aspiring teenage boys,” said Sandy K. Quentzel, mayor of Roslyn Harbor. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Hassenbein and Falkowitz families.”

“The loss of any child is an unimaginable tragedy that Clare and I know only too well,” said Paul Leone Peters, mayor of Roslyn Estates. “When that loss is the consequence of such a heinous act, the pain is intolerable. No words can explain or comfort; no deeds can soothe; no prayers can bring them back. What we can do is never forget those two boys, no matter how many years pass, and no matter how normal that un-fillable hole in their parents’ lives becomes. We grieve with them and with the entire Roslyn community.”

On Friday, May 5, the Roslyn School District issued a brief statement on the tragedy.

“The tragic passing of two of our Roslyn Middle School students is a tremendous loss for their families, friends, and our school community. The district extends our deepest condolences and asks that everyone respect the families right to grieve privately during this very difficult time. District psychologists, guidance counselors, and social workers are available at each of our schools to provide any needed support for students, staff and families. We wish a speedy and complete recovery to our two Roslyn High School students in the hospital. Our hearts are broken.”

Last Thursday, May 4, was the most remarkable day in the history of Roslyn.

Hundreds of local residents traveled to Hempstead to attend the arraignment of a Roslyn man charged with taking the lives of two Roslyn youths during an automobile accident in Jericho. The outpouring of support was courageous and poignant.

The Falkowitz family has organized an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe to raise money for causes Ethan was passionate about.

“Ethan was killed this week when a drunk driver struck the car he was in,” the GoFundMe stated. “Ethan’s entire family is so appreciative of the outpouring of love and support and know many of you have asked how you can help. Ethan cared so much about helping others, so to continue his legacy, we’re starting a GoFundMe to benefit all the causes Ethan cared so much about.”

The Hassenbein family has also organized a GoFundMe to make a difference in the tennis community, something Drew was passionate about. According to the family, the Roslyn High School tennis team was just celebrating a huge victory where Drew won his match at first singles.

“Our family is devastated by his loss and is so appreciative of the incredible outpouring of support and people’s desire to help,” the GoFundMe stated. “A 5013c is in the process of being set up, but we have created this page in the meantime to honor Drew’s passion for tennis and make a difference in the tennis community. Our goal is to expose underprivileged kids to tennis by providing lessons and scholarships to help the next USA Tennis champion reach their dream. Drew was a former #1 nationally-ranked boys player in the 12s, and with your help, Drew’s love of tennis will live on and help develop the next champion. Please help however you can.”

—Additional information provided by the Nassau County Police Department.