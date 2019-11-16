Column: Fresh Paint To Go With Fresh Ideas

I want to start my first column for The Roslyn News by thanking Mike Adams, the paper’s editor. He has asked me to contribute a column and I am very excited to do this. It brings me back to one of my first jobs, almost 30 years ago, as the editor for one of the Anton Media Group’s editions. At that time, my desk was right next to the desk of A. Anthony Miller, the then editor of The Roslyn News. Time really does fly by.

My hope for this column is to not only share library happenings with you, but also to share a little about what goes on in the library on a daily basis in the library’s role as a community center.

Let me start by thanking all of our patrons who put up with the work being done throughout the building over the last several months.

The building is now freshly painted, the rotted wood has been replaced and the outside of the building has been returned to its majestic look. The final set of bathrooms were also updated and the plumbing fixed. All the work that was done was to preserve this historic structure and also to keep it a safe place for adults, children and teens. Many of whom come to meet with neighbors, read the paper, study for an examination or attend one of the many programs going on throughout the day.

One of the things I have always found to be special during my 23 years at Bryant is the stories from residents. Many have such fond memories of coming to Bryant and then visiting the duck pond with both family and friends. I have always appreciated how important this building was and still is in the hearts of so many.

I encourage everyone to come by the library to see what we have to offer. Check out one of our museum passes, a Nook, attend a storytime, yoga or stretching class and/or a concert. Discover the rich history of Roslyn by setting up an appointment with our archivist.

You can also visit us online where we have many book titles available for download, as well as movies and television programs. Take a class from our universal class online resource.

The newsletter has just been emailed out and it is filled with lots to do at Bryant Library.

I look forward to sharing the library with you through this column and I hope to see you at the library soon.

Victor Caputo is the director of the Bryant Library