ClubCorp Partners With RXR To Operate And Manage Engineers Country Club

Officials with ClubCorp and RXR announced a unique partnership in which ClubCorp, a leading operator of golf and country clubs throughout North America, will handle the day-to-day operations of the historic Engineers Country Club in Roslyn, as RXR advances the construction of 92 residential condominiums on 18-acres, while showcasing this club as the centerpiece of this community. This new partnership signals the beginning of RXR’s and ClubCorp’s expanded relationship that could potentially include other similar opportunities.

Founded in 1917, Engineers Country Club is one of the most historic clubs in an area renowned for exceptional golf. In 1919, the club hosted the PGA Championship and in 1920 the U.S. Amateur where the signature par-3, 120-yard 14th hole earned the nickname the “Two or Twenty Hole,” when the team match of golf Hall of Famers, Gene Sarazen and Bobby Jones, each took double-digit scores.

RXR purchased Engineers Country Club in 2017 and has made a series of enhancements and improvements to the infrastructure and facilities. RXR has a long-standing reputation for ownership, investment, and development of residential and mixed-use communities in the region, including notable luxury communities such as The Ritz-Carlton Residences in North Hills, St. Regis Residences in Rye, and The Beacon Residences at Garvies Point located in Glen Cove. RXR’s partnership with ClubCorp will continue to elevate the club experience and operations, further enhancing the residential program RXR is designing around the club.

The 140-acre course was originally designed by English architect Herbert Strong, remodeled in 1921 by world-renowned golf course architect Devereux Emmet and later by Frank Duane. The original architect followed the layouts of some of the most challenging holes in Scotland and was soon recognized as one of the finest in the country. The course continues to be regarded as one of the most challenging and exciting courses in the area due to unique features such as sloping undulating greens and the boldest, largest putting surfaces on Long Island.

To support RXR’s residential construction plans, Nicklaus Design has been retained to make subtle enhancements and changes.

As a member within the ClubLife family of clubs, members will now have access to a network of hundreds of private golf and country clubs, city clubs and stadiums throughout the United States. Members can enjoy access to reciprocal benefits at more than 450 private clubs and special offerings at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.

Additionally, ClubCorp leads the private club industry in giving back and providing impact in the communities where their clubs call home.

