Class Of 2023 Senior Walk

The Roslyn High School Senior Class of 2023, dressed in their blue caps and gowns, returned to their elementary schools for the district’s much anticipated Senior Walk. The nostalgic procession began at Heights, then continued on to East Hills and Harbor Hill Elementary Schools. They were welcomed back by Superintendent Allison Brown, Assistant Superintendents Michael Goldspiel and Karina Baez, school principals, teachers, and staff. Children lined the hall to cheer as they walked by, waving pom-poms and putting out their hands for a high-five. Pictured here are images from the event.

—Submitted by Cynthia Younker for the Roslyn School District