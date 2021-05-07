BOE Adopts Roslyn School District 2021-22 Proposed Budget

The Roslyn School District’s proposed 2021-22 budget was adopted by the Board of Education on Tuesday, April 20. The proposed property tax levy increase of 1.98 percent is well below the tax cap limit of 2.45 percent, with a budget increase of 2.89 percent. This is the twelfth consecutive year that the District’s budget has been below the tax levy limit imposed by New York State.

The $118,633,250 budget plans for a five-day, traditional, in-person education this fall for all K-12 students; strengthens the district’s high academic standards; and supports innovative instructional, athletic, music, art and extra-curricular programs. It also meets the district’s operational needs by continuing capital and security improvements and funding current health and safety measures.

As a result of the district’s long-term strategic planning, the district managed the full reopening of schools within the approved budget and completed many capital projects such as the renovated girls’ locker room at RHS, new doors and locks at RMS, new gym floors at Heights, Harbor Hill, East Hills and RMS and new playgrounds at Harbor Hill and Heights.

In addition to the comprehensive fall opening plan, the budget provides for new K-12 initiatives, the ongoing distribution of one-to-one devices for every Roslyn student, the continuous licensing of secure virtual learning platforms, installation of a state-of-the-art Anatomage Table in the new biology lab, upgraded internet bandwidth and exterior wireless in every school building, upgraded ventilation systems, wellness and social emotional support programs and a new partnership with Northwell Health Behavioral Services for crisis intervention.

The District will host two Budget Q&A Sessions for the community via Zoom on the district website (www.roslynschools.org) as follows: Tuesday, May 11, 10 a.m. zoom.us/98508973231. 7 p.m. zoom.us/J/93711879300.

“We understand that the budget is complex and by hosting these sessions we will be able to offer information and address questions from the residents in our community,” Superintendent Allison Brown said. In addition to the school budget (Proposition 1), the following will also be on the ballot, Proposition 2: 2021-22 budget for the Bryant Library, Proposition 3: Authorizing financing for new school buses and vans, continuing the district’s ongoing program of replacing the oldest vehicles in the district’s bus fleet. Election of three trustees to the Board of Education. Four candidates have filed petitions to run for three at-large seats. In the order in which they will appear on the ballot, the candidates are: David Seinfeld, Ronald Gerber, David Dubner and Michael Levine.

Voting will take place on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Roslyn High School in the North Gym. Absentee ballots are available. For additional information, contact District Clerk Nancy Carney Jones at 516-801-5002 or email ncarneyjones@roslynschools.org.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District