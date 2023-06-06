Attempted Burglary In East Hills

The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:49 p.m. in East Hills.

According to Detectives, at approximately 1:49 p.m., the female victim, 62, returned to her residence on Hummingbird Drive and put her car into the garage. As she entered her home, she was startled by an unknown subject who immediately ran out of the house. No injuries were reported. The subject is described as a male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a mask and dressed in all black clothing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department